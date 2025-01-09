Monthly Pa. HPAI call set for Jan. 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As Pennsylvania continues to monitor the rapid acceleration of cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in dairy cattle across the U.S., the Center for Dairy Excellence and Penn Ag Industries Association will host the next joint monthly Pennsylvania Agriculture HPAI Conference Call on Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. for producers and stakeholders from all animal ag industries.

With the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture establishing proactive testing protocols through mandatory milk testing at the processor level, panelists will answer questions about Pennsylvania’s ongoing response efforts, the overall HPAI health situation and more. Individuals who join the conference call will be able to ask real-time questions to each panelist.

To ensure as many questions can be addressed as possible, questions can be submitted in advance of the call by texting 717-585-0766 or emailing ctrdairyexcellence@gmail.com.

To join the Jan. 15 conference call, dial 301-715-8592 and use meeting ID 841 2794 6647 and passcode 833183 or join the meeting via Zoom at www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/industry-call.

Future conference calls will be held on the first or second Wednesday of every month.

Visit www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/newsletter to sign up to receive email updates and get notified of future calls, news and resources.