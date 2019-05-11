ODNR to launch new teen advisory council in fall

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is seeking high school students to serve as founding members of the Conservation Teen Advisory Council.

The council is designed to become a statewide network of student-leaders working together to enhance ODNR’s youth outreach and program efforts.

Eligibility

Students entering grades ninth through 12th of the 2019-2020 school year who are interested in natural resource conservation, outdoor recreation, wildlife or simply making an impact within the Buckeye State are eligible to apply.

Members will develop and implement youth-focused strategies, resources, campaigns or events, and work to empower others to enact conservation-focused initiatives in their communities. These students will be expected to spend approximately 10 hours per quarter on council activities.

A maximum of 30 students can serve at one time, with a maximum of two members per county. Members will serve one-year terms, and members may serve for a maximum of two terms.

Students may serve as a teen ambassador after expiration of their term.

High school students for the 2019-2020 school year should apply online at ohiodnr.gov/teens. Applications are due June 7.