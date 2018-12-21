Ohio Agricultural Council offers scholarships for 2019-20

The Ohio Agricultural Council offers up to three $1,500 scholarships annually to Ohio high school seniors who plan to pursue a degree in agriculture and up to three $1,500 scholarships to undergraduate college students from Ohio who are currently pursuing a degree in agriculture.

Selection process

Scholarships are selected based on academic record, leadership qualities, community involvement and responses to application essay questions. Scholarship recipients are also provided a one-year complimentary student membership in OAC.

Applicants or their parent or legal guardian must be a resident of Ohio.

How to apply

Scholarship applications for 2019-20 are now available at www.OhioAgCouncil.org. Completed applications must be returned to the Ohio Agricultural Council by Feb. 15, 2019. Scholarship recipients will be notified no later than April 15 of their award.

Hall of Fame inductees and scholarship recipients will be recognized at OAC’s 54th Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame Awards Program on Aug. 2 at the 2019 Ohio State Fair.