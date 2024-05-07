Geauga Parks will host birding event on May 18

CHARDON, Ohio — Naturalist Linda Gilbert will host a “bird sit” on World Migratory Bird Day, May 18 from 6:30-11 a.m. at Geauga Park District’s newest park, Troy Wetlands, 18725 Claridon-Troy Road in Troy Township.

For any not familiar with the term, a “bird sit” is a time for nature lovers to stay in one spot and record all the birds seen and heard for a period of time. Participants can meet at the observation deck at Troy Wetlands and sit for as little or long as desired to help tally spring bird life. No registration is required.

As of April 30, Troy Wetlands had accrued the highest number of bird species sighted in Geauga County (123) according to eBird.com, an honor usually reserved for LaDue Reservoir (111). This comes with only about half the number of “checklists” or reports (163 vs. 323).

Troy’s combination of wetlands and forest provide habitat for a great variety of birds, and its boardwalks and viewing platform give fantastic vantage points to see all there is to see.

Participants school-aged and older should plan to dress for the weather and bring a chair, binoculars, a camera and whatever else is needed for comfort and relaxation. Check the website before coming out in the event of heavy rain or storms that result in cancellation. Signs will be posted en route to the assigned location, the observation deck; the route is not wheelchair/stroller accessible.

For more on Geauga Park District offerings, call 440-286-9516 or visit Geauga Park District online at geaugaparkdistrict.org.