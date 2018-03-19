Ohio Beef Expo packed with cattle shows, sales

<

1 View Beef Expo bull sale The Ohio Beef Expo breed sales took place March 17.

2 View Beef Expo cold day It was a cold and wet start to the Ohio Beef Expo, which took place March 16-18 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. Young cattlemen washed and prepped their beef cattle in the freezing rain Saturday morning. Highs were in the mid to high 30s Friday and Saturday and reached 53 F by Sunday afternoon according to weather.com.

3 View Beef Expo beginner showmanship 2 Conner Yochum, of Highland County, waits to enter the ring for the beginner showmanship class at the Ohio Beef Expo, March 17, in Columbus. Yochum took eighth overall in the class.

4 View Beef Expo showmanship class Showmanship classes took place March 17 at the Ohio Beef Expo.

6 View Beef Expo beginner showmanship The Ohio Beef Expo showmanship classes opened with the beginner division March 17 in the Cooper Arena at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

7 View Beef Expo show prep Barrett Evans, of Tuscarawas County, preps his steer for his showmanship class at the Ohio Beef Expo March 17, in Columbus.

9 View Beef Expo trade show The Ohio Beef Expo attracts over 30,000 people to show at the Ohio State Expo Center and Fairgrounds each year according to Elizabeth Harsh, executive director of Ohio Cattlemen’s Association. This year’s trade show was sold out, featuring over 130 vendors with everything from show cattle supplies, equipment, genetics, feed and western wear. The Ohio Beef Expo was from March 16-18.

10 View Beef Expo market show A beef expo exhibitor takes a moment to make sure her steer is set during the Junior Market Show at the Ohio Beef Expo March 18.

11 View Beef Expo Senior Showmanship Lori Millenbaugh, of Crawford County, carefully sets the legs of her steer during the senior division showmanship class at the Ohio Beef Expo March 17, in Columbus.

13 View Beef Expo The chutes were full of cattle being groomed for upcoming shows during the Ohio Beef Expo.

14 View Beef Expo junior showmanship Junior showmen kept their eyes on the judge as they made their way around the ring during the junior showmanship division of the Ohio Beef Expo March 17 in Columbus. Classes for beginner, junior, intermediate and senior showman took place in the Cooper Arena at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

17 View Beef Expo show lineup Junior showman make their was to the show ring during the Ohio Beef Expo March 18.

18 View Beef Expo judges comments Judge Mark Johnson, takes a moment to talk with an exhibitor during the Junior Heifer Show at the Ohio Beef Expo March 18.

19 View Beef Expo Champ Maine-Anjou Champion Maine-Anjou Heifer Samantha VanVorhis, of Wood County, makes sure her Maine-Anjou heifer is looking her best for the judge March 18 at the Ohio Beef Expo. And it paid off, as she left the ring with the champion high percent Maine-Anjou heifer. VanVorhis also took fourth overall heifer with her champion Simmental.

20 View Beef Expo Red Angus sale New to the Ohio Beef Expo this year was the addition of the Red Angus breed. The Red Angus sale grossed $47,750, featured eight bulls, 12 females and two embryos March 17 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. The high selling bull was SCC Nexus S621, consigned by Steiger Cattle Co., Delavan, Illinois, and sold for $4,700 to Dee Ann Demling McLean, Illinois. The high selling female, also owned by Steiger Cattle Co., sold for $4,200 to Roseberry Farms, Jackson, Ohio. (Catie Noyes photo)