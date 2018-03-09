Ohio Beef Expo to recognize friends

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association will continue the tradition of honoring key people who make the Ohio Beef Expo a success, with the presentation of two Friends of the Expo awards.

This year’s recipients are Linde Sutherly, of Clark County, and Nancy Snook, of Noble County. They will be recognized Friday, March 16, in Cooper Arena, following the judging contest awards.

Sutherly and Snook both have many years of service to the 31-year-old Expo, but serve in very different ways.

Sutherly is the official event photographer and helps with photography at other major beef shows, including OCA’s BEST program, the North American International Livestock Exposition, and various other shows across the Midwest.

Taking pictures

Sutherly raises cattle with her husband, Dave, and son, Austin, on their farm near New Carlisle. She operates her own photography business called Linde’s Livestock Photos, and estimates that during the Expo, she takes as many as 5,000 photos.

Her favorite part of the Expo are the youth events and youth activities.

“Linde is a huge supporter of OCA’s youth programs,” said Elizabeth Harsh, OCA executive director. “In addition to the expo, she assists OCA year-round with other youth programs and events. She approaches each with great creativity and is willing to volunteer at every turn to make them successful.”

Sutherly grew up on her parents’ Trumbull County farm, where she fell in love with show cattle. In 2002, she won reserve champion crossbred heifer, with a calf her family raised, and in 2012 her family sold the champion steer.

Her son, Austin, is 7, and is being groomed to show cattle of his own when he is old enough.

Quality assurance

Snook, of Caldwell, is a 4-H Extension educator and beef producer in Noble County. Her family showed cattle at the first Expo in 1988. In the early ’90s, she was asked to join the junior show committee, where she helped facilitate the judging contest.

Snook has taught the youth beef quality assurance at the Expo since 2012, and is recognized as one of the state’s “most dedicated and interactive volunteers” for 4-H. She is also the interim program coordinator for the Ohio 4-H quality assurance program.

“It’s awesome to see kids get excited to learn about the beef industry,” said Stephanie Sindel, OCA director of member services and youth programs. “Nancy has executed fun, interactive and highly educational BQA sessions to Ohio’s youth for several years.”

Food production

Snook said quality assurance is important for the consumer and the cattle exhibitor.

“We want to ensure our consumers that livestock exhibitors are producing a quality product and we want to help kids understand they have a part in producing a quality product with their 4-H and FFA project,” she said.

Snook said she likes all aspects of the Expo, especially the growth in the trade show, the breed sales and youth events. She said the Expo “has become a family event” with something for everyone.

Snook and her family operate Nobleland Farm, where they raise registered Angus. Her daughter, Erica, will be showing a registered Angus steer at this year’s Expo.