Ohio preserves 75 acres of farmland with addition of Acton Family Farms

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture announced April 18 that 75 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program.

Acton Family Farms, LLC, in Ross County, becomes the fifth Ohio farm to join the program this year. This is also the first farm ever in Ross County to join the Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program.

In partnership with ODA, local sponsor Ross Soil and Water Conservation District played a significant role in securing this agreement. An agricultural easement in Farmland Preservation is a voluntary agreement between the landowner and ODA, where the landowner agrees to perpetually maintain the land predominately in agricultural use. In exchange, the landowner is either compensated or may be entitled to a tax deduction.

Since the Office of Farmland Preservation began in 1998, 685 farms totaling 103,546 acres have entered into agreements.