Penn State Extension offers solar webinar

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State Extension will offer the webinar, “Large-Scale Solar from the Developer Perspective” that will engage with utility-scale developers working on projects in Pennsylvania. The webinar will take place June 15 at noon.

Topics for will include challenges that developers are facing, including interconnection, supply chain, environmental and local zoning/siting issues. Workforce development and agrivoltaics will also be discussed.

This webinar is geared toward municipal officials considering creating and adopting zoning ordinances, landowners who have been approached for leasing and business owners who might be considering installing large solar arrays.

The webinar is free, and pre-registration is required. Space is limited to 500 participants. Registered participants will receive a recording. Register at bit.ly/solarJune2023.

Questions can be directed to Joseph C. Conklin at juc50@psu.edu.