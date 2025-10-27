Pheasants released in Ohio hunting areas

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife will release over 14,000 ring-necked pheasants at public hunting areas in late October and November, starting Oct. 25, during Ohio’s youth small game hunting season.

Male pheasants were released across 41 public hunting areas on Oct. 25, the first youth pheasant hunting weekend. More will be released on Nov. 1, the second youth pheasant hunting weekend; Nov. 7, pheasant hunting opening day; Nov. 15, and Nov. 27, Thanksgiving Day.

Pheasants will be released in the following areas in central Ohio, Delaware Wildlife Area, Kokosing Lake Wildlife Area, Urbana Wildlife Area; northwest Ohio, Hancock County Wildlife Area 5, Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area, Oxbow Lake Wildlife Area, Parkersburg Wildlife Area, Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area, Resthaven Wildlife Area, Ringneck Ridge Wildlife Area, Tiffin River Wildlife Area, Wyandot Wildlife Area (no youth releases) and Wood County Wildlife Area 5; northeast Ohio, Berlin Lake Wildlife Area, Camp Belden Wildlife Area (youth only), Charlemont Metro Park, Funk Bottoms Wildlife Area, Grand River Wildlife Area, Highlandtown Wildlife Area (no youth releases), Killbuck Marsh Wildlife Area, Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area, Shreve Lake Wildlife Area, Spencer Lake Wildlife Area, West Branch Wildlife Area (no youth releases) and Zepernick Wildlife Area (no youth releases); southeast Ohio, Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area, Pleasant Valley Wildlife Area (youth releases during controlled hunt only), Salt Fork Wildlife Area (no youth releases), Tri-Valley Wildlife Area and Wolf Creek Wildlife Area; southwest Ohio, Caesar Creek Wildlife Area, Coldwater Creek Nature Corridor, Darke Wildlife Area, East Fork Wildlife Area, Fallsville Wildlife Area (no releases Oct. 25 or Nov. 15), Fallsville South Wildlife Area, Indian Creek Wildlife Area (no youth releases), Pater Wildlife Area, Rush Run Wildlife Area, Spring Valley Wildlife Area and Tranquility Wildlife Area.

Pheasant hunting is only open to individuals with a controlled access permit at Urbana Wildlife Area, Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area and Coldwater Creek Nature Corridor.

Select pheasant hunting fields require a controlled access permit on all Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Day, including Caesar Creek, East Fork, Fallsville South, Funk Bottoms, Killbuck Marsh, Kokosing Lake, Parkersburg, Pater, Pickerel Creek, Shreve Lake, Tranquility and Wolf Creek wildlife areas, as well as Hancock County Wildlife Area 5 and Wood County Wildlife Area 5.

Killdeer Plains, Pleasant Valley and Salt Fork wildlife areas will have both controlled access pheasants hunts and public hunts. A special permit is necessary to hunt at Ringneck Ridge Wildlife Area. All other release locations will have pubic hunting.

Ohio’s ring-necked pheasant hunting season will take place from Nov. 7 until Jan. 11. The daily harvest limit is two male birds; no hens (females) are allowed to be harvested. A valid Ohio hunting license is required to hunt pheasants and other game birds.

For more information on pheasant releases and public hunting maps, visit wildohio.gov.