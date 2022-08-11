Roundup of 4-H news for Aug. 11, 2022

STRASBURG, Ohio — The Happy Harvesters 4-H Club dairy and swine royalty participated in the First Town Days festival and parade July 1 and then went to the Gnadenhutten Fireworks Festival Queens Luncheon and parade July 2.

Project interview judging took place July 11-14. Results for club members are as follows:

Maddison Bowers, Get Started in Art (Jr.), Silver and third in county;

Mary Ann Caldwell, My Favorite Things (Sr.), Silver, first in county and state fair qualifier;

Grace Haswell, Pygmy Goat (Advanced), Silver;

Cole Himes, Market Hog (Intermediate), Gold, Market Steer (Intermediate), Gold;

Arabella McCloskey, Scrapbooking (Jr.), Bronze;

Zoey Minard, Scrapbooking (Sr.), Silver and second in county, Sports Nutrition (Sr.), Gold, first in county, state fair qualifier;

Wyema Porter, Your Thoughts Matter (Sr.), Gold and second in county, Market Ducks (Advanced), Silver, Sundresses and Jumpers, Silver;

Hayley Reigerc, Exploring Polar Science, Gold, first in county, state fair qualifier

Peyton Vickers, Dairy Heifer (Intermediate), Gold, Party Planning (Jr.), Gold, first in county, state fair qualifier;

Haley Wisselgren, Dairy Heifer (Intermediate), Gold, Market Hog (Intermediate), Gold;

Jacob Wisselgren, Market Hog (Intermediate), Gold Market Steer (Beginner), Gold.

Vickers competed in the state Virtual Dairy Skillathon earlier in July; she placed first in the state in the intermediate 13-year-old division and tied for fifth place overall.

Rounding out the end of July, many of the Cloverbuds attended Cloverbud Camb at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds. The swine and dairy princesses, Haley Wisselgren and Vickers, headed to the Carroll County Fair with other members of the Tuscarawas County Ag Royalty July 23.

FREEPORT, Ohio — The Londonderry Lads and Lassies 4-H club met Aug. 3 to enjoy pizza and decorate a float for the Antrim Firemen’s Festival Parade. Members congratulated those who were selected for the Ohio State Fair and began to discuss preparing for the county fair, which takes place in the second full week of September. As a community service project, club members worked the food stand on Saturday at the Antrim Firemen’s Festival. The next meeting will be at the Antrim Firehouse at 7 p.m. Aug. 15. This will the last meeting before the county fair.