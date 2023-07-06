Roundup of 4-H news for July 6, 2023

BURTON, Ohio — Breeders and Feeders 4-H club had a meeting, June 25, at The Geauga County Fair Grounds School Building. This meeting followed a cleanup of the grandstand area at the fairgrounds after the Power Pulls on Saturday night. Members collected all the trash containers and litter left behind.

The business meeting focused on preparing for fair. They discussed project judging and writing buyer’s letters. This year’s livestock sale will be spread over two days again this year.

Our club will be participating in the 4-H 5K Race at The Great Geauga County Fair, Sunday morning. This year, the race will be completely on the fairground property. People interested in participating or sponsoring can find more information at geaugafair.com. Sponsorship benefits multiple participating 4H clubs.

Over the last few months, members were busy in the community helping with the “Sleep In Heavenly Peace Project”, cleaning up after community events, attend week long 4-H camp, as well as Clover Bud Camp. Keep an eye out for 4-H members still selling candy bars.

The next meeting will be at Munson Town Hall, July 16.