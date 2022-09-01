Roundup of 4-H news for Sept. 1, 2022

BURTON, Ohio — The Geauga Beef and Swine 4-H Club met Aug. 14 in the school building at the fairgrounds. There were 24 members present. Club members learned about responsibilities, trustworthiness and how to prepare market chickens for the fair.

The Geauga County Fair will open Aug. 31. There will be two livestock sales this year: small animals Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. and large animals Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. Bidding will be available to do online or in person at bwfinaldrive.com.

The club made plans to set up the beef, swine, lamb and poultry barns for the club space on Aug. 28. Members worked on their barn decorations at the conclusion of the meeting.

• • •

BURTON, Ohio — Granny’s Kids 4-H Club met Aug. 28 at the fairgrounds to set up the goat barn and their junior fair booth.

The club will be selling goat milk fudge in several flavors during the Geauga County Fair. Besides dairy and market goats, members will also be exhibiting market chickens, turkeys, ducks, swine and rabbits, as well as fancy chickens, guinea pigs and pack goats.

This year the fair is celebrating its bicentennial. Founded in 1823, the Great Geauga Fair is also one of the oldest fairs in the nation.

The club was one of the 13 clubs to participate in the Greener Fields Club’s food drive. Since 2015, financial donations and items given, including the match from Augustine Kellis, totaled over $250,000 for the Geauga Hunger Task Force. Items given totaled 28,907.

• • •

CANFIELD, Ohio — Special guest speaker Kristen Eisenhauer, 4-H Youth Development Educator from Mahoning County, demonstrated the STEM Activities that members of the Mahoning County Junior Fair Board would be assisting kids with throughout the week of the Canfield Fair in The Youth Organization Building #25 when the junior fair board met recently.

Junior Fair Manager Kim Moff shared information about a state-wide food drive competition that would take place on the fairgrounds in the Junior Fair area from Aug. 18 through the end of the Canfield Fair on Sept. 5.

The food will be donated to The Big Reach Food Pantry at Greenford Christian Church and is sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America. All donations are welcome from the public. The trailer is located by the administration office on the Canfield Fairground and marked with the Big Reach signs.

A new competition at the junior fair this year will be a cooking challenge. Four 4-H members have won their respective age competitions and will be participating in the grilling challenge at the fair on Sept. 4 at 1:30 p.m. on the stage in front of the junior fair event center.

The final meeting of the junior fair board before the fair was set for Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. following a work day on the fairgrounds.