Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 19, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA participated in a trap shoot hosted by the New Pittsburg Sportsmans Club Dec. 7. Club members Rod and Mary Lou Hart, helped teach the students and FFA advisers about range safety and shooting techniques. At the trap shoot, there were five members of the FFA present, Autumn Duncan, Austin Beegle, Brock Tegtmeier, Kade Tegtmeier, and Craig Wellert. Adviser Heather Tegtmeier joined the members as well.

Northwestern FFA member Ava Stoller competed in the State Job Interview contest Dec. 7 in Columbus and placed 10th in her division consisting of first-year FFA members. This career development event is designed to give FFA members the opportunity to learn about the interviewing process, as well as practice interviewing for a job.

Also Dec. 7, Northwestern FFA members competed the in State Food Science & Technology contest. The team, consisting of Valaire Imhoff, Ari Borton, Stoller, and Cole Wharton, placed 12th overall with Wharton placing 46th, Imhoff placing 53rd, Borton placing 56th and Stoller placing 73rd.

• • •

VINCENT, Ohio — The Warren FFA Advanced Parliamentary Procedure Team is going to the state competition. The team competed at the District 10 Competition Dec. 4 and placed second, high enough to advance.

Team members are Elizabeth Burdiss, Miranda Burton, Allison Florence, Breanna Tonkery, Sierra Sinclair and Tori Wittekind.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter sent seven members to the District 8 trap shoot at Jefferson County Sportsmans Club Nov. 16. Team one was Drake Mullet (41), Addison Yates (34), Tyler Eichelberger (33), Jayme Pennell (30), and Dyllan Bender (19), and they placed seventh out of 12 teams with a score of 157. Team two consisted of Garrett Houin (19), Emma Stitzlein (14), Jayme Pennell (33), Addison Yates (30) and Drake Mullet (28).

The second team placed ninth out of 12 teams.