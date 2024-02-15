Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 15, 2024

PLYMOUTH, Ohio — Plymouth FFA members are preparing for upcoming CDEs, including Ag Mechanics, Poultry, Nature/Wildlife, Livestock, Farm Business Management, Public Speaking and Dog Grooming. Students meet at least once a week to practice for their competitions.

The Ag Mechanics team is composed of Lily Weaver, Anthony Moore, Kamryn Hall, Isaiah Miller, Dillan Myers and Hunter Shepherd. The Poultry team is composed of Braden Montgomery, Madison Montgomery, Chiyo Harris, Katelyn Swingle, Kristen Swingle, Ava Stine and Matthew Gillum. The Nature/Wildlife team is composed of Ki Barber, Bri Flanagan, Gabe Hinkle and Kansas Huston. The Middle School Nature/Wildlife team is composed of Makayla Ashby and Gwen Cave. The Livestock team is composed of Aaliyah Grose, Addison Slone, Kendall Oakley, Morgan Follett, Rylee Gowitzka, Nicole Beverage, Taylor Dean, Kelsey Surgener and Alyson Lewis. The Middle School Livestock team is composed of Kensley Burrer, Sienna Kennison, Erika Montry, Makayla Bowman and Anna Caughenbaugh. The Farm Business Management team is composed of Lincoln Distl and Braden Montgomery. The Public Speaking team is composed of Jay Scott, Colton Hass, Armando Flores and Anna Caughenbaugh. The Dog Grooming team is composed of Kyrsten Caudill, Addison Slone, Olivia Balkin and Camryn Wallace.

•••

WEST SALEM — Five members of Black River FFA recently assisted the West Salem Masonic Lodge during their annual meeting.

Reflecting on the experience, FFA Advisor, Christina Howard expressed pride in the students’ willingness to step up and make a difference.

For the FFA members, the evening presented an invaluable opportunity to forge connections beyond the boundaries of their organization and immerse themselves in the broader aspect of community life. Those members who attended the event were Olivia Bailey, Rylee Howard, Addison Flynn, Garrett Canfield and Caroline Maat.

•••

WEST SALEM — On January 31 from 6-9 p.m., members of the Northwestern Wayne FFA chapter gathered at Wayne Lanes for a chapter bonding event. Pizza was provided as well as music. The members who attended were Kenzie Cutter, Haley McLaughlin, Grady Ellerbrock, Kirsten Boreman, Addy Connelly, Jamison Gilbert, Mackenna Connelly, Emma Connelly, Haley Caldwell, Mallory Gilbert, Kate Johnson, Arianna Oring, Daniel Shaken, Bryce Nussbaum, Syrus Nyomo, Bricen Snow, Noah Kolp, Mason Salem, Caleb Lahmon, Keith Pierson, Luke Wilkinson and Chet McNeil. The chapter would like to thank Wayne Lanes for hosting its event.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Jan. 12, nine senior members of the West Holmes FFA chapter traveled to Denver, Colorado to attend the National Western Stock Show. On their first day in Colorado, they visited the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, then headed to the National Western to spend time there and watch several shows. On Jan. 14, they visited the Buffalo Bill Museum, the Buffalo Herd Nature Preserve and a Wild West show. On Jan. 15, they toured Colorado State University and visited the Maxwell Ranch, a 12,000 cattle ranch and research facility for Colorado State University. On Jan. 16, they departed for home.

•••

Oberlin, Ohio — Firelands FFA is hosting its second annual Horse & Livestock Tack Swap on Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for selling, buying and learning. Some table space is still available. Please go to https://tinyurl.com/r7tek6hp for information about table rental, visiting and free clinics.