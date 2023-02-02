Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 2, 2023

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter participated in the eighth grade reception night at the Black River High School.

The evening offered incoming freshman the opportunity to meet the high school teachers and have a chance to see the extra-curricular activities they can become involved in. In addition to passing out some FFA swag, officers had a display highlighting activities and accomplishments over the past year.

The officers had the chance to talk to parents, show off facilities and recruit new members.