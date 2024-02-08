Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 8, 2024

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern Wayne FFA earned a 10th-place finish at the Ohio Food Science Career Development Event at Ohio State University on Jan. 13. Members of the team consisted of Ella Saal, Preston Wilcox, Emma Connelly and Makenna Connelly.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — All of Northwestern Wayne FFA’s officers received gold ratings on their officer books. Addy Connelly received a gold rating on the treasurer’s book. Makenna Connelly received a gold rating on the secretary’s book. Taylor Wurst received a gold rating on the reporter’s book. Emma Connelly also assisted in creating a social media scrapbook. Northwestern Wayne FFA is proud of the time and effort put into the officer books and will be recognized at the Ohio FFA State Convention in May.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern Wayne FFA Chapter is currently holding its annual strawberry sale.

Those interested can purchase a full flat (8 quarts) for $30, a half flat (4 quarts) for $20 or 1 clamshell for $5 by contacting the high school ag department at 419-846-3833 ext. 1043 or 1317.

Order forms are due Feb. 28 and delivery is the week of March 11. Please make checks payable to Northwestern FFA.

•••

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — On Jan. 13-14, 16 members of the Fayetteville FFA chapter attended the Ohio FFA Mission/Impact Leadership Conference at the Embassy Suites in Dublin, Ohio. Members learned about confidence, strength, values and discussed challenges that face their communities and strategies they can deploy to help. They enjoyed six different sessions and a dance.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — On Jan. 25, the Fayetteville FFA officer books went through district evaluations and all received gold ratings. Ava Wells, treasurer; Claire Schaefer, reporter, and Kenley Polston, secretary, will all be recognized on stage at the Ohio FFA State Convention in May.

•••

CRESTON, Ohio — The Norwayne FFA advanced and novice parliamentary procedure teams both advanced to the state competition.

The novice team, composed of Morgan Hamby, Addison Liston, Kaylyn Licht, Grace Hulse, Carter Gasser, Lyla Ramsier, Jaxon Kohler and Elise Buckingham, placed second in its room. The advanced team, composed of Morgan Wiles, Bella Nardecchia, Ashley Stands, Halea Taylor, Parker Widmer and Brianna Jentes, took fourth place in its room.

CRESTON, Ohio — Parker Widmer, Addison Liston, Bella Nardecchia and Halea Taylor represented Norwayne FFA in the Ohio Food Science CDE on Jan. 13 and earned 11th place.