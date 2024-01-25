Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 25, 2024

WEST SALEM, Ohio — This year the Northwestern Wayne FFA chapter was invited to speak on “Off Farm Income” podcast about its involvement in Operation Christmas Child, an organization that prepares shoe boxes containing personal care items, toys, school supplies, and clothing for boys and girls for Christmas.

Matt Brechwald interviewed Northwestern FFA members Kade Tegtmeier and Kate Johnson, who spoke on the podcast about the organization and expressed the passion that goes into preparing these shoe boxes. They also mentioned their involvement in FFA and how helping the community and those in need plays an important role in the FFA.

The full podcast can be found at offincome.com/northwesternwayne.