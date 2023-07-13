Roundup of FFA news for July 13, 2023

RIPLEY, W.Va. — At the 95th annual West Virginia State FFA Convention, the South Harrison FFA chapter was recognized as one of only eight recipients of the Gold Emblem Chapter Award and will represent the state at the national competition in Indianapolis in the fall.

Students Katie Rogers, Madison Stonestreet, Holly Rogers, Michael Radcliff and Cooper Folmsbee were State Champions in the West Virginia Proficiency Competition. Folmsbee was also named West Virginia State Star in Agricultural Placement, the highest award the state association bestows on members for job site work.

Members Dylan Butcher, Cooper Folmsbee, Luke Hall, Cam Hall, Luke Hefner, Caleb Law, Olivia Marshall, Ashley Martin, Cody Martin, Mahaliegh Mearns, Holly Rogers, Taylor Smith, Sam Titus and Hope Woods were named recipients of the West Virginia State FFA Degree.

Emma Hitt represented the chapter in the state’s Upperclassmen Creed Speaking Competition and placed second in the state public speaking event. Savannah Holden competed in the middle school prepared public speaking competition and also took home second in the FFA’s only middle school public speaking competition.

In addition, the Agriculture Department at South Harrison High School under the direction of advisors John Lockhart and Kyle Kidwell was named Outstanding Program by the West Virginia Association of Agricultural Educators for the second year in a row. Kidwell was also named the West Virginia Association of Agricultural Educators’ Outstanding Early Career Teacher.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — From June 23-26, 14 members of the West Holmes FFA chapter attended the Ohio Leadership Camp at FFA Camp Muskingum, in Carroll County. Members who attended were Maison Carter, Claire Drzazga, Jenna Sheldon, Ava Eberhard, Wyatt Myers, Alex Pringle, Garrett Fowler, Maren Drzazga, Andi Schuch, Brianna Poventud, Emma Eberhard, Hanna Bruce Quentin Vehrs and Jarrett Schafer.

On June 28, members of the West Holmes FFA traveled to Mohican Adventures for a day of canoeing. These members consisted of Garrett Fowler, Andi Schuch, Claire Drzazga, Ava Eberhard, Jenna Sheldon, Maren Drzazga, Alex Pringle, Grady Hawkins, Wyatt Myers, Keith Hawkins, Quentin Vehrs, Hayden Smith, Jarrett Schafer, Derek Miller and advisor Jaime Chenevey. The group started their day at Trails End restaurant for lunch around 11 a.m., and after lunch the group got their canoes and kayaks and made their way down the river.