Roundup of FFA news for March 24, 2022

SULLIVAN, Ohio — On March 5, the Black River FFA attended the Marysville FFA Judging Invitational at Marysville High School. Team members participated in the Poultry and Equine Management Judging competitions.

The horse team placed first out of 57 teams. The team consisted of Madison Bias, eighth place; Abby Groesser, 20th; Rylee Howard, 89th; Allysa Hamilton, 115th; Melanie Ezell, 120th; and Tyra Davis, 127th.

The poultry team placed fifth out of 43 teams. Individually, Katie Seger placed ninth; Charlie Hollan, 12th; Summer Sooy, 32nd; Kylie Leonard, 37th; and Peter Howard, 110th.

The treasurer’s book, submitted by senior treasurer Ridge Martin and junior treasurer Jake Reisinger, received a perfect score and gold rating; the reporter’s book submitted by senior reporter Madison Bias and junior reporter Summer Sooy received a perfect score and gold rating; and the secretary’s book, submitted by senior secretary Katie Seger also received a perfect score and gold rating.

This year, the FFA chapter also had five members apply for their Ohio FFA State Degree: Madison Bias, Abbigail Grosser, Kylie Leonard, Nathan Moore and Shane Zacharyasz. In addition, graduates Molly Cordonnier, Joe Mennell and Cassidy Mrakuzic applied for their FFA American Degrees. Their applications all met the requirements and will be advancing to the state evaluation for final approval.

EDON, Ohio — Edon FFA Secretary, Carlie Kiess earned a gold rating on her book at the state level and placed third in the district. Treasurer Olivia Mitchell earned a gold rating on her book at the state level. Reporter Kerrin Towers earned a gold rating on her scrapbook at the state level. Carlie, Olivia, and Kerrin will all be recognized at the Ohio FFA Convention in May for their accomplishments.

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Crestview FFA celebrated its 58th Annual Chapter Banquet on March 3.

The night began with the FFA parliamentarian and student advisor, Starbella and Baileigh Cordrey, singing the national anthem. Treasurer Rylei Baker then welcomed the members and guests that attended the banquet. Soon after, the auctioneer Jake White announced the start of the Pie Auction. Following the Pie Auction, the traditional FFA meal was provided by Dave Grower and family. The Student Labor Auction then began. The Student Labor Auction earns proceeds for our chapter when students sign up to get auctioned for four hours of labor or to plant four flats of flowers. These flowers are all provided by the FFA Greenhouse. This year the Crestview FFA Chapter made around $5,265 combined from the Student Labor Auction and Pie Auction.

The awards banquet then began with the traditional FFA opening ceremony, performed by the 2021-2022 officer team. After the opening ceremony, President Skylar Ramsey gave her retiring address about her time spent in FFA.

This year 46 members received their Greenhand Degrees. They are: Tabitha Adkins, Alexander Amspaugh, Rashaun Barber, Savannah Bechtler, Reagan Brooky, Ciara Bullis, Derrick Chacey, Marcus Chacey, Della Compton, Kallie Damron, Kaden Dickerson, Gracie Dinsmore, Averi Dunivan, Logan Friges, Carter Gallaway, Lexa Gano, Jimmy Garbash, Leyna Gerich, Kole Guider, Jaden Hedrick, Jocelynn Hedrick, Ryan Holloway, Tyler Holloway, Mackenzie Hoover, Braiden Horner, Austin Huffman, Karter Kissel, Mary Leeper, Dakota Lhamon, Noah Martin, Kieren McClenathan, Georgia McFarland, Chris Moore, Lila Oney, Brice Perkins, Alexis Perry, Clete Rogers, Olivia Rush, Zydaire Spoerr, Gavin Tackett, Justice Thompson, Makenzi Tucker, Kinsey Warner, Carson White, Jayden Workman and Lana Young.

This year 22 members received their Chapter Degree. They include: Jacob Adkins, Morgan Amert, Toby Amert, Scott Bourne, Dylan Bruner, Gavin Cains, Erica Calame, Baileigh Cordrey, Tarynn Eagle, Kolton Eichelberger, Tyler Magers, Tiara Magers, Jennifer Maynard, Gabriel Mays, Aubrey McFadden, Audrey Oliver, Grant Powell, David Rowland, Masson Sanders, Callea Shifflet, Ben Smith and Emily Weaver.

Two members earned their State Degree: Makayla Spoerr and Evan Stuart. Three members received the American Degree, the highest degree an FFA member can obtain: Austin Barcroft, Destiny LaFever, and Grayson Littleton.

Numerous other awards were presented during the banquet. Concluding the banquet was the installation of the 2021-2022 officer team. The new officers are as follows: Evan Stuart, President; Makayla Spoerr, Vice President; Tarynn Eagle, Secretary; Erica Calame, Treasurer; Baileigh Cordrey and Gracie Dinsmore, Co-Reporters; Regan Brooky and Ryan Holloway, Co-Student Advisors; Starbella Cordrey, Sentinel; Callea Shifflet, Historian; and Ben Smith, Parliamentarian.