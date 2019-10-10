Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 10, 2019

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Third, fourth and fifth graders from Firelands, Keystone and Wellington schools will host Food for America Oct. 8. The event will be held at the Lorain County Fairgrounds, from 10 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. The Firelands, JVS and Wellington FFA Chapters will present about meat production, dairy production, transportation, animals for service and show and pleasure animals.

The purpose of Food For America is to educate school children about where their food comes from.

At the end of the event Jacki Baca, the Lorain County 4-H extension educator, will give a large group presentation about nutrition.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA held its annual Family Fun Night on Sept. 12.

The officer team invited students and their families, along with members of the community, for a get together at the Fayetteville Community Park.

More than 40 people attended the event and participated in activities such as kickball and cornhole tournaments, egg and bale toss and basketball.

Food was provided by the FFA chapter and covered dishes from those attending

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Sept. 26, members of the West Holmes FFA volunteered at the annual Fifth Grade Farm Tour.

The members that attended were the officer team and 18 members.

The tour was put on by the Holmes Soil and Water Conservation District.

This year Spring Walk Farm hosted the tour. The dairy farm is owned by Bill and Bev Wachtel and is operated by Bill, his son Kurt, and a few other workers.

The FFA helped set up and run the event. The schools in attendance were Holmesville, Killbuck, Lakeville and Millersburg.

The officers served as group leaders for the fifth graders. They led them to stations such as soils, farm safety, forestry, farming, wildlife and water quality.

At the farm safety station, officers Jayme Pennell and Ally Ogi talked about the proper safety in grain bins, while officers Maddie Stitzlein and Rebecca Sprang talked about the importance of animal safety.

On Sept. 29, the chapter sent 13 members to Greenhand Camp. These members include Pacee Miller, Becca Schuch, Cassie Warren, Alysa Pringle, Olivia Sampsel, Dakotah Ringwalt, Sarah Irwin, Kadan McDougale, Dyllan Bender, Dawson Doretich, Blaine Winkler, Syrus Tish and Garrett Houin.

At the camp, members have the chance to interact with state FFA officers, participate in activities and learn more about the organization.

The state officers put on many different workshop sessions throughout the weekend.

• • •

ASHLAND Ohio — The Crestview FFA chapter held its annual Chicken BBQ Sept. 27.

At the Chicken BBQ, FFA members served the community by making meals of chicken, baked potatoes, green beans and a brownie.

The food is prepared throughout the week by the FFA members. Crestview alumni members also came out and helped prepare the chicken.

The Chicken BBQ was very successful this year with 865 meals sold.

• • •

WOOSTER, Ohio — On Sept. 28, members of the Northwestern FFA chapter helped at the Wayne County Truck and Tractor Pull, held at the Wayne County Fairgrounds.

With the pull beginning at 11 a.m., members assisted with parking cars, measuring drawbars and unhooking sleds.

Included in this group of members were Maddy Cherry, Hayden Cline, Rylee Dawson, Jacoby Gilbert, Lizzy Howman, Brock Tegtmeier, Gabby Ream, Tori Rogers, Desi Smith, Troy Tope, Kade Tegtmeier, Haley Wilson and Hannah Wilson.

The members enjoy helping with this event year after year and hope to continue in the years to come.