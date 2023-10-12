Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 12, 2023

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern FFA was able to give a helping hand in cleaning up the Wayne County Fairgrounds.

Students from Northwestern, Triway, Smithville and Norwayne FFA chapters were able to take part in the recycling program at the fair this year.

The students who participated in fair recycling include Lily Boreman, Makenna Connelly, Emma Connelly, Addy Connelly, Evan McKay, Cara McKay, Mallory Gilbert, Caydence Scale, Madilyn Smith, Kaylee Cherry, Kirsten Boreman, Carissa Whisman, Ellie Hanshaw, Kace Hixson, Lucas Mooney, Keaton Harris, Corbin Chanay, Brooke Hershey, Haley Caldwell, Madison Miller, Jaycee Reed, Garrett Way, Taylor Leidigh, Kade Tegtmeier, Ella Saal Shayla Dudte, Clara Saal, Makenna Ramsier, Madi Fraizer, Shay Starling, Elaina Donnelly, Makenzie Cutter, Riley Damon, Grace Wilson, Sophia Morris, Grady Ellerbrock and Haley McLaughlin.

Throughout the week, students collected any recyclable materials, including plastics, cans and cardboard. With the help of the FFA members and alumni, they were able to collect 6.07 tons of cardboard and plastic. Of the total, 4.06 tons were recycled and 2.01 tons were composted. The recycled material was kept out of a landfill and will be used in making other products such as clothing, bookbags and furniture.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter will be holding its annual fruit and cheese sale Oct. 5 through Nov. 15.

The fruit will be supplied through the Florida Fruit Association and the cheese will be supplied through Pearl Valley. This year the chapter will also be selling summer sausage and beef sticks.

Fruit buckets are $40 and contain Fuji apples (5), navel oranges (5), pink grapefruit (5), tangerines (5), pineapple (1), peanut brittle (1) and DB Yummers BBQ Sauce (1).

Charcuterie buckets are $55 and contain Fuji apples (5), navel oranges (5), pink grapefruit (5), tangerines (5), pineapple (1), peanut brittle (1), 12 oz. cheese wheels (3), summer sausage (1) and a box of crackers.

Meat and cheese buckets are $60 and include summer sausage (2), beef jerky (3), beef sticks (12), 12 oz. wheels of cheese (3) and DB Yummers BBQ Sauce (1).

The chapter will also have a mini box for sale for $30, containing summer sausage (1), 12 oz. cheese wheels (2), beef jerky (1) and beef sticks (6).

DB Yummers BBQ Sauce will also be available for purchase for $6 per bottle.

The three kinds of cheese in the buckets are baby Swiss, Colby jack and sharp cheddar.

All quantities listed are subject to change but are the guaranteed minimum.

If you would like to place an order please contact a Northwestern FFA member or call the high school at 419-846-3833. Orders are due Nov. 15. Pick up for the orders will be Dec. 4-8 at the Northwestern Ag Shop.

CRESTON, Ohio — Norwayne FFA members had a busy week at the Wayne County Fair. On top of showing various livestock projects throughout the week, on Sept. 10, FFA members helped with two community service projects and honored a special individual for their service to FFA.

Each year, members help with the Wayne County Fair livestock judging contest. Judging teams from across the state compete and evaluate the livestock while Norwayne FFA members show the livestock. Students handled pigs, goats, beef cattle and sheep. Some FFA members also contributed their own animals for this contest. Other members helped behind the scenes by sorting evaluation cards and grading them.

Norwayne FFA members also helped the Wayne County Fair Recycling Team collect recyclables on the grounds. Members and parents went around the fair to clean up plastics, papers and boxes that the vendors at the fair left out.

Additionally, Wayne County FFA chapters came together during the Junior Fair Livestock Sale to present Marcia Brueck, Wayne County Junior Fair Secretary, with the Honorary FFA Degree on Sept. 14. This award is given to individuals who have provided exceptional service to agriculture, agriculture education or FFA. Brueck has gone above and beyond to support the Norwayne FFA, Northwestern FFA, Smithville FFA, Triway FFA and the Wayne County Schools Career Center FFA members for many years.

CRESTON, Ohio — On Sept. 19, the Norwayne FFA had 40 members travel to the Farm Science Review in London, Ohio. Members had the opportunity to talk to different agricultural businesses and learn more about different agricultural industries. Members also had to complete a bingo card and check off different businesses as they walked around.

CRESTON, Ohio — On Sept. 19, the Norwayne FFA officers attended the District 3 Officer Training held at the Wayne County Schools Career Center at 4:30 p.m.

Past Norwayne and Wayne County Career Center FFA officers Ethan Gasser and Adam Demasimo talked about their time in FFA and how it shaped them into the people that they are today.

After the speakers, officers from across District 3 participated in games to work on teamwork and communication, participated in breakout sessions with officers from other schools and ended the evening with pizza and a big group photo.

CRESTON, Ohio — Twelve Norwayne FFA members participated in the county soil judging contest in Smithville Sept. 20.

At the contest, members judged three different soil pits for different soil characteristics and conditions and determined the best use of the land for urban or rural purposes.

The urban team placed first with Parker Widmer earning second place, Bella Nardecchia earning third place, Jaxson Kohler earning sixth place, Austin Oberlin earning 10th place, Caleb Haynes earning 15th place and Danika Wayts earning 29th place. The Rural team placed third overall with Addison Liston earning fifth place, Kenton Underwood earning eighth place, Halea Taylor earning eighth place, Caleb Stoller earning 32nd place, Sachara Garrison earning 33rd place and Carson Rupp earning 53rd place.

CRESTON, Ohio — On Sept. 27, Norwayne FFA members competed in the district soil judging contest in Columbiana, Ohio.

The rural team placed third with team members Lacy Ramsier placing eighth, Carson Rupp placing 12th, Kenton Underwood placing 17th, Addison Liston placing 22nd and Caleb Stoller placing 27th.

The urban team placed first in the contest with team members Parker Widmer placing first, Bella Nardecchia placing fourth, Danika Wayts placing eighth, Austin Oberlin placing 11th and Caleb Haynes placing 13th.

Both teams will advance to the state contest on Oct. 14 in Lancaster, Ohio.