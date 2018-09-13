Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 13, 2018

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Marlington FFA will hold its second annual hog roast and car smash Sept. 21 before the football game at Marlington High School.

Meals will be $5, sandwiches will be $3 and fries will be $3. Cost for smashing is $1 for one minute and $3 for five minutes.

•••

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Garrett Hagler and Todd Peterson from the Miami Trace/Great Oaks FFA Chapter have been selected as national finalists for National FFA proficiency awards.

Hagler is a finalist in beef production entrepreneurship and Peterson is a finalist in diversified crop production entrepreneurship. They each will compete against three other people for their awards at the national finals to be held at the 91st National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.

The proficiency awards recognize outstanding student achievement in agribusiness gained through establishment of a new business, working for an existing company or otherwise gaining hands-on career experience.

In recognition of being a finalist, each will receive a plaque and $500. The national winner of each proficiency, will receive an additional $500 during a special ceremony at the convention.

•••

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — As the new school year kicked off, Loudonville FFA members were treated with a visit from 2018-19 State FFA President Colesen McCoy.

He is a first-generation FFA member.

On Aug. 31, all of Mrs. Carnegie’s agricultural classes had leadership and goal training from McCoy. He led balloon activities to show that students need to stretch themselves further than they believe they can. The Animal and Plant Science (Ag 2) class did a QR code scavenger hunt and discussed expectations.

The ag business course created their own product and made a commercial for their product to try and sell it to the rest of the class. They had to have a scientists, a customer and the owner to show their product in their commercial.

Other classes worked on team building and the Greenhouse class helped McCoy make an Instagram video for the Ohio FFA page on Breaking Expectations and Becoming Change.

•••

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Crestview FFA had many members show at the fair throughout the week of Aug 5. Members who showed swine included Colt Landis; Anna McFarland, who won third in showmanship; Eden McFarland; Austin Barcroft, who won first in his class; and Olivia Amert, who won fourth in her class.

Wednesday, Aug. 8 was the feeder calf show. Members who participated included Jessica Brown, winning third in her class and fourth in showmanship; Elly Motter, who won fourth in her class; Molly Ardis, who won first in her class and fourth in showmanship; Allene Watson, who won third in her class; Sierra Schaffer, Dustin Bond and Justin Bond, who received first in his class.

Members also worked the Crestview FFA steak trailer to help raise money for the Crestview FFA Alumni.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Aug. 27, 17 members of the West Holmes FFA Chapter participated in the Adopt-a-Highway program as a community service event. These members walked alongside the road and picked up garbage.

The chapter participates in trash pickup three times a year to assist ODOT in maintaining the roadway.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA is announcing a new partnership between the Partners for Fish and Wildlife program and the Northwestern High School Agricultural Department.

Ryan Morr, a 2015 Northwestern graduate and FFA alumni, helped make the arrangement. Morr is a senior at Paul Smith’s College, majoring in ecological restoration.

Some of the recent projects completed include native prairie and pollinator habitat restoration, riparian corridor, timber stand and early succession habitat improvement.

Recently, the group partnered with greenhouses across the state, including the Ohio State University and Ashtabula Technical Career Campus, to grow seeds to be collected through the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative (OPHI).

These plants are then used in restoration sites to improve or restore pollinator habitat.

The program would like to partner with the Agricultural Education Department to grow milkweed plants in Northwestern’s greenhouse. These plants can be later distributed across the state to improve habitat, and can be transplanted in the learning lab behind the Northwestern Elementary School.