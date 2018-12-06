Tractor Supply salutes 4-H, FFA in county fair tour

SALEM, Ohio —Tractor Supply’s Follow Us to the Fair Tour recently completed its 11,000-mile cross-country journey to state and county fairs, making 24 stops in 14 states over six months from June to November 2018.

The fourth year of the tour recognized more than 100 4-H and FFA youth who are making a difference in their local communities.

In addition to family-friendly activities, the tour included Tractor Supply’s second annual Great Neighbor Essay Contest. This year’s competition encouraged youth to submit a short essay detailing how a memorable 4-H or FFA experience has influenced their development as a great neighbor in their community.

Essays submitted by students ages 8 to 18 detailed a wide variety of 4-H and FFA experiences that have shaped them into better neighbors.

An Ohio winner

Reed Newell, who was recognized at the Ohio State Fair, was honored for his experience providing animal-assisted therapy with his dog, Bess, on more than 300 occasions through his 10 years of 4-H volunteer work.

Specifically, he recalled meeting a nursing home resident who was not participating in activities or conversations until meeting him. After spending time with Newell and Bess, the resident’s demeanor was positively impacted and they have formed a lasting friendship.

The company plans to continue the tour and essay contest in 2019; learn more at TractorSupply.com/FairTour.