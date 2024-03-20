USDA Service Center to host open house

BUTLER, Pa. — The Butler/Beaver/Allegheny County U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Center will host an open house on March 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the service center, 625 Evans City Road in Butler.

Agricultural producers can learn about different programs and funding opportunities available from local, state and federal organizations.

Representatives from the following organizations will be on hand to answer questions: USDA Farm Service Agency, Agency Farm Loan, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, USDA Rural Development, Butler County Conservation District, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania No Till Alliance, Penn State Extension and Pennsylvania Farm Bureau

At noon, there will be an ice cream social with the Butler County Dairy Princess Committee. This event is free and registration is not required.

For more information, contact Amanda Rankin, county executive director of Butler/Beaver/Allegheny County Farm Service Agency, at 724-482-4800 ext 2.