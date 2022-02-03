W.Va. announces over $17.4M in broadband grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the preliminary approval of over $17.4 million in Line Extension Advancement and Development program funds for various broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state. This marks the first round of grants awarded as part of the West Virginia Broadband Investment Plan.

Grant recipients were selected among applicants in the LEAD program’s first application round, which closed on Nov. 30. This allocation of state funding, in the amount of $17,401,764, will leverage an additional $5,140,146 in additional funds, for a total broadband infrastructure investment of $22,541,910.

The investment will result in nearly 400 miles of new fiber infrastructure and will provide broadband connectivity to more than 5,000 homes and businesses in West Virginia.

Program

The LEAD program includes two additional application rounds, one of which closed Dec. 30, while the other will close Jan. 30. Additional approvals will be issued in the coming weeks. Funding for the program is provided through the West Virginia Legislature’s allocation of $100 million to create the West Virginia Broadband Development Fund.

The fund includes $90 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act and $10 million in state general revenue funds. Funds are also derived through the ARPA Capital Projects Fund, which includes $136 million for broadband development in West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Economic Development’s Office of Broadband will administer program funds.

Under the plan, projects selected for award will receive a preliminary approval announcement, which will be published on broadband.wv.gov.

Internet service providers other than the applicant will receive an opportunity to submit data to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development demonstrating that the provider currently offers broadband service at 25/3 megabits per second or greater to addresses within the proposed project funded service area.

Data submitted must meet all the requirements described in the process for soliciting information regarding unserved areas, which the department published July 12.

Projects

Citynet-Green Valley Line Extension will receive $1,191,534 for a project that will reach 265 addresses in Harrison County and install about 26 miles of fiber infrastructure. Comcast KEY will receive $4,738,185 to install about 120 miles of fiber infrastructure and reach 1,447 addresses in Brooke, Hancock and Ohio counties.

Comcast BLT will receive $2,855,246 for a project to reach 716 addresses and install about 59 miles of fiber infrastructure in Morgan, Putnam, Kanawha and Cabell counties. Digital Connections-Prodigi will receive $4,592,645 to expand broadband to 1,203 addresses in western Preston County, installing about 93 miles of fiber infrastructure.

Digital Connections-Prodigi will also receive $3,840,913 to reach 1,455 addresses in north central Preston County and install about 60 miles of fiber infrastructure. HardyNet will receive $183,241 to install 10 miles of fiber and expand broadband to 58 addresses in Hardy County.