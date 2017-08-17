Pa.-based Kreider Farms now offers lactose-free milk

MANHEIM, Pa — Kreider Farms, one of Pennsylvania’s largest egg and dairy farms, has introduced America’s first “farm fresh” lactose-free milk.

Available in whole milk and 2 percent reduced fat varieties, Kreider Farms 100 percent Lactose Free Milk is made for local distribution within 150 miles of where the milk is produced.

Traditional lactose-free milks are produced using ultra-high temperature processing (UHT), in which the milk is heated above 275 degrees Fahrenheit and then flash cooled.

Process

The UHT process extends the shelf life of an unopened container of milk to 60 days, but the high heat process also changes the taste and smell of the milk and causes some nutrient loss.

Instead of using UHT processing for its lactose-free milk, Kreider Farms adds a natural protein to its regular milk that converts the natural lactose sugar into fruit sugar.

According to the manufacturer, this allows the milk to keep all the vitamins, minerals and nutrients of regular milk, but without lactose, a type of natural sugar found in milk and dairy products that makes it difficult for some people to digest these products.

Purchase

Kreider Farms’ Lactose Free Milk can be purchased in select supermarkets and farm markets in eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Go to www.KreiderFarms.com and click on the Product Locator for store locations.