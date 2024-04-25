Roundup of 4-H news for April 25, 2024

PARMA, Ohio — The Homestead Hoofers 4-H Club are hosting a potential buyer night May 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the Stearns Homestead.

During the event, attendees will have the chance to meet and chat with the youth members of the Homestead Hoofers as they showcase the animals they have raised with care and dedication, from steers and hogs to rabbits and poultry projects.

Guests will also have the opportunity to sample market-fresh meat, sourced directly from the animals raised by the Homestead Hoofers. Attendees can also learn about the upcoming Cuyahoga County Fair Junior Fair Market Auction, set for Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m.