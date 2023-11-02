For 30 years, Farm and Dairy newspaper has published the Farm and Dairy Agri-Book. This directory is the only comprehensive listing of nonprofit ag associations, government agencies and university ag departments published in the tri-state region of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

We need your help to ensure your listing is accurate. Your listing will be published based on the information you submit, using the form below. The deadline to submit information is Monday, November 20, 2023.

Hundreds of changes are made each year to keep up with new leaders, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses and websites. There is no charge for your listing, and we do not sell our database.

Note: If you update your listing with an email address, you will be able to update your listing 100% electronically next year.

Thank you for taking the time to update your information for the 2024 Agri-Book!

Questions

If you have questions, please, contact us via fax at 330-337-9550 or email us at agri-book@farmanddairy.com.

Form