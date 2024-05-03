Experience life during the Civil War

BURTON, Ohio — Visit Century Village Museum May 25-26 to experience the tumultuous era of the American Civil War. Guests can step into the shoes of soldiers and civilians alike as the sights and sounds of one of the most pivotal periods in American history are recreated.

Reenactors will bring key battles and moments to life, and visitors can engage with living historians who will share stories, offering a deeper understanding of this defining chapter in our nation’s story.

The musical, “John Brown, The Dulcimer Diaries,” which recounts the life and death of abolitionist John Brown, will premier at the Century Village Museum. There will also be a Civil War Ball featuring period music, dinner, dancing and a historical ambiance. Guests are encouraged to dress in their finest Civil War-era attire, including Southern belle gowns, hoop skirts, military uniforms or dapper suits.

For more questions or inquiries, email info@geaugahistorical.org, call the office at 440-834-1492 or visit the website for registration and further updates at centuryvillagemuseum.org/.