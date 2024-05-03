Columbus Symphony will perform inside Hocking Hills’ Ash Cave

COLUMBUS — Hocking Hills State Park’s Ash Cave will provide the perfect acoustic setting for a performance by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra on June 16 from 3-4:15 p.m. Ash Cave is located at 26400 State Route 56, South Bloomingville, OH 43152.

Music selections will vary including light classics. Admission to the performance comes from purchasing general admission parking passes which permit one vehicle with up to eight guests. Those passes go on sale May 3 at 9 a.m. Passes are limited and are expected to sell out quickly. General admission attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets.

There is also a VIP ticket for an additional $20 per person that includes chair seating. To find more information or purchase tickets, visit the event page at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-columbus-symphony-at-ash-cave-2024-tickets-852319529657. All proceeds from the event will support Ohio’s state parks.