Cash paid for antique Harley Davidson, Indian or other American motorcycles or parts from 1900 thru 1970, any condition, Midwest collector will pick up anywhere; phone (309)645-4623
April 14-15, 2018, Buckeye State Button Show, Fairlawn DoubleTree, 3150 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44333 www.ohiobuttons.org
Second Chances Antique Gallery & Flea Market, 2502 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, Ohio 44483, hours 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days, we have something for everyone, antiques, collectibles, military items, Indian artifacts, glassware, jewelry, musical instruments, sports memorabilia, too much to mention it all; please call (234)600-5038 if you have any questions.
Antique McCormick Deering cream separator, made by Int. Harvestore, exc. cond., $800; (440)6467-4609 or (440)647-4681
Use this space to advertise used and new old stock (NOS) parts and to buy or sell old dealer signs and related items.
John Deere 801, 3 point hitch, fits A, B, G 50, 60, 70 tractors, very complete, some new parts, $1,200; (330)933-3181 johndeerejim52@outlook.com
DON’T REPLACE IT… ReNu it! Repairs almost any tank • Agricultural tanks • Antique tanks • Truck tanks • Oil pans • Old hard to find tanks Limited Lifetime Warranty Gas Tank ReNu USA 800-997-3688 LEAKY TANK????
