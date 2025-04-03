Suspect arrested for Sippo Lake fire

CANTON, Ohio — A male suspect is being charged with one count of felony arson and two counts of felony vandalism for setting a fire at Sippo Lake Park March 25 that damaged the bridge between the Sippo Lake Marina and the Exploration Gateway on the Sippo Lake Trail.

The suspect is currently being held at the Stark County Jail.

Stark Parks officials are working to determine the extent of the damage and what the total cost of repair will be for the bridge. For more information or to find out how you can help, contact information@starkparks.com or 330-477-3552.