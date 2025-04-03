Poultry events suspended in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the fair and festival season begins, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture reminds the public that all poultry exhibitions, shows, swaps, meets and sales at flea markets or auction markets are suspended due to the ongoing threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

This decision follows an extended outbreak of HPAI cases in commercial and backyard poultry operations nationwide. Additionally, federal and state wildlife agencies have identified the virus in wild bird populations through ongoing surveillance, coinciding with the peak spring bird migration in the contiguous United States, which runs approximately between March 1 and June 15.

The WVDA is monitoring waterfowl activity, as these birds naturally carry and spread avian influenza and will advise of any status changes.

West Virginia has had two positive cases of HPAI in backyard flocks so far, one in Kanawha County in February of 2024 and another in Pocahontas County in January.

For detailed information on HPAI detections in the U.S., refer to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service at tinyurl.com/bddzs96f.

WVDA urges poultry owners to limit, monitor and record any movement of people, vehicles or animals on or off the farm; permit only essential workers and vehicles to enter the farm; avoid visiting other poultry farms or unnecessary travel off the farm; disinfect equipment, vehicles, footwear and other items in contact with flocks; change clothes before entering poultry areas and before exiting the property; keep flocks away from wild or migratory birds, especially waterfowl, and isolate any ill animals and contact your veterinarian immediately.

Poultry owners should report unusual death loss, a drop in egg production or any sick domestic birds to WVDA’s Animal Health Division at 304-558-2214.