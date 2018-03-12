Monday, March 12, 2018

  • For sale fancy fresh 1st calf Holstein

    For sale fancy fresh 1st calf Holstein heifers, pick 30 or more from 65 free stall parlor; (724)456-1915

  • Wanted fresh young Jersey cows, need

    Wanted fresh young Jersey cows, need not be registered; also service age Jersey bulls for sale; (724)456-1915

  • 100% white face Herefords, 2 heifers, 3

    100% white face Herefords, 2 heifers, 3 bulls, 7-months old, $750 each; Leyshon Herefords (330)542-9773

  • Myotonic purebreds and high breds,

    Myotonic purebreds and high breds, breeding stock and pet quality, pasture raised, yearling buckings ready to breed and yearling does bred or fresh and winter kids in barn for Spring sale; please call (330)259-6043

  • Registered polled Hereford bulls,

    Registered polled Hereford bulls, calved 1/25-4/15/17, our best performing group yet by KCF Bennett and Shaw Cattle Co. sires, out of productive, good milking, easy calving, long lived dams, docile, early maturing, excellent uniform conformation, roughage diet, no grain and SE Ohio fescue based pasture; Weber Rose Farms, LLC, Kimbolton Ohio (234)281-1538.

  • 5 Angus cross bred heifers for sale,

    5 Angus cross bred heifers for sale, nice healthy animals, recently wormed, due to calve late April thru early June, $1,300 each; call Jake (330)697-0774

  • Honey bees- limited quantities

    Honey bees- limited quantities available, all of our bees are sold with our queens from our local stock; these queens are grafted from hand selected breeder stock, mated in apiaries of specific genetics to ensure specific characteristics, breeds available- Russian, Mite Mauler, Purdue Ankle Biter and Red Line Italian. packages $135, 3 frame nuc $150,

  • Simm-Angus bulls by Broker, Steel

    Simm-Angus bulls by Broker, Steel Force, Grandmaster, Combustable, and I 80, yearlings and mature; New Concord, Ohio (740)255-0867

  • For sale 4 yr old Simmental bull, black

    For sale 4 yr old Simmental bull, black w/ white face, purebred, good disposition, low birth weight; contact (740)968-4915 Flushing, Ohio, $2,500

  • We graze your cows, all animal

    We graze your cows, all animal management provided, many years experience in 100% grass fed dairy/ beef, conventional/ organic; Athens County, Michael Barnes (317)531-3405, msbarnes37@gmail.com

