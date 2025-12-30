Tom Dilyard honored with Wayne SWCD conservation education award

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Wayne Soil and Water Conservation District had its annual Meeting Breakfast and Election Nov. 6 at the historic Sonnenberg Village in Kidron. During the meeting, the Conservation Education Award was presented to Tom Dilyard, recognizing his outstanding dedication to environmental outreach and community recycling efforts.

The award was presented by Kelly Riley, education specialist with Wayne SWCD, who described Dilyard as “a special person who truly exemplifies environmental outreach.” A lifelong Wayne County resident and graduate of Waynedale High School, Dilyard lives in the area with his wife, Donna. Together they raised three sons — Jake, Zane and Josh. Though now retired from his position as head cook at the Wayne County Care Center, Dilyard’s commitment to sustainability has only grown stronger.

Most county fairgoers know Dilyard for his familiar orange Kubota and his tireless work with the Wayne County Fair Recycling Team, where he’s become a leader and motivator for others. Whether hauling cardboard, picking recyclables out of trash cans, or educating vendors, Dilyard’s enthusiasm for recycling has transformed the fair’s sustainability efforts.

The Wayne County Fair’s recycling program began in 2009, collecting a modest amount of material. Under the continued dedication of volunteers like Dilyard, the program has since expanded to more than 80 recycling receptacles and a food-waste composting effort launched in 2013. To date, the fair’s Recycling Team has diverted over 247,000 pounds (124 tons) of recyclable materials from landfills.

When China’s 2018 National SWORD policy forced major changes in U.S. recycling practices, Dilyard stepped up to help the fair meet the new requirements — sorting materials by hand to prevent contamination and ensure compliance. His leadership helped keep the program viable following that policy.

Beyond the fairgrounds, Dilyard has extended his recycling initiatives to the Wayne County Care Center, the Wooster Rib Fest and other community events. His hands-on approach and creative problem-solving have inspired others to take part in conservation work.

In presenting the award, Riley concluded, “There are many individuals and organizations that support our recycling program, but today, we honor one person who truly deserves our gratitude and applause — Tom Dilyard.”

To learn more about past conservation education award winners, visit wayneswcd.org/home/education/educator-of-the-year.