Pennsylvania Dairy Summit set for Feb. 4-5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — “True North” will be the theme of the 2026 Pennsylvania Dairy Summit, a two-day event scheduled for Feb. 4-5 at the Holiday Inn Harrisburg – Hershey in Grantville, Pennsylvania. Hosted by the Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania and Center for Dairy Excellence, the annual dairy conference brings together dairy producers and allied industry representatives who want to grow their skills and network with individuals across the dairy industry.

Michael Hoffman will be one of the featured keynote speakers and plans to kick off the Dairy Summit with a session about how “Owning Your Future Is Not DNA-Driven.” Hoffman will share how success is not genetic.

He plans to define what success actually means and how it involves owning your choices, shifting your culture, contributing your best daily and finding your true north in a business where change is a constant factor.

The two-day Pennsylvania Dairy Summit will feature several keynote speakers, in addition to Hoffman, as well as multiple breakout sessions for operations of all sizes and all members of dairy teams.

There are also new events planned for the event, including an entire track of discussion groups for peer-to-peer conversations; breakout sessions on the fundamentals, the people and the analytics, and an evening reception.

Visit padairysummit.org to save the date and view conference information, including sponsorship opportunities. Additional keynote speakers, program details and registration information will be available in the coming weeks.

Contact the Pennsylvania Dairy Summit Business Office with questions or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities at 814-355-2467 or info@padairysummit.org.