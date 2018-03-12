- Ag repair services, competitive rates, Business Services
Ag repair services, competitive rates, tractors, planters, combines, welding automobiles, servicing northern and central Ohio; call for pricing (419)680-9786
- Rhodes Consolidated- we haul limestone, Hauling
Rhodes Consolidated- we haul limestone, gravel, dirt, top soil, ag lime, sand, slag; serving Columbiana/ Mahoning Counties, surrounding areas; Lisbon, Ohio 44432 (330)831-0678
- Field drainage, horizontal directional Excavating
Field drainage, horizontal directional drilling and directional boring services by DirtWorks Drainage, booking now for summer and fall, computer modeled designs, RTK GPS installation, free estimates; Atwater, Ohio (330)823-8823
- Need a piece of equipment moved? large Hauling
Need a piece of equipment moved? large or small, we have the ability to move any size piece of equipment you have; call DSI Bulk Transport today, (440)632-3308
- Doing land improvement, farm drainage, Custom Work
Doing land improvement, farm drainage, back filling, rough and finish grading, reseeding, owner satisfaction is our goal, fully insured, free estimates; (440)636-2366
- MILLERS FARM DRAINAGE Tiling & Excavating
MILLERS FARM DRAINAGE Tiling & Excavating Specializing in 2” tile. Closer spacing and shallower depth has proven to drain faster & yield better. Middlefi eld Ohio Area (440) 548-5047
- R&R ENGINE & MACHINE 1004 Swartz Rd., Fuel Injection Services
R&R ENGINE & MACHINE 1004 Swartz Rd., Akron, OH 44319 330-724-5526 Factory Authorized in all Fuel Injection and Turbocharger manufactures. Professional Service since 1966 R&R
- GIBBS EXCAVATING INC. Basements Excavating
GIBBS EXCAVATING INC. Basements • Demolitions Driveways • Drainage • Hauling Land Clearing • Ponds Pond Cleanouts Septic • Sewer • Utilities LICENSED – BONDED – FULLY INSURED Family-Owned Business Over 30 Years Experience CALL TIM GIBBS 330-565-8201
- SWEET MEADOW FARM DRAINAGE • Sub Excavating
SWEET MEADOW FARM DRAINAGE • Sub – Surface Drainage • Sod Waterways • Ditch Cleaning • Directional Boring -Including Geothermal Lines Beloit, Ohio (330) 938-3136
- COMPETITIVE RATES Farm Coverage We Insurance
COMPETITIVE RATES Farm Coverage We understand farm/rural coverage. Check our rates. Paris & Washington Twp. Ins. Company 130 Union Avenue, SE Minerva, OH 44657 330-862-2112 OVER 130 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE DOING BUSINESS IN OHIO