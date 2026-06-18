Fri., June 26, 2026 All Day Event
Sat., June 27, 2026 All Day Event
Ashland County Fairgrounds
2042 Claremont Ave
Ashland, Ohio
14th Annual Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion
June 26-27
Ashland County Fairgrounds
2042 Claremont Ave, Ashland, OH, Ohio 44805
Join us for our 14th Annual antique truck show! From pick ups to Class 8s and everything in between, trucks of all makes and sizes are welcome! Bring your friends and family. Onsite food and camping. No truck registration fees… Again we will be taking donations of nonperishable food items, as well as monetary donations to benefit the Ashland County Food Bank and the Shriner’s Hospitals For Children Transportation fund! The 28th Annual White Bash of the Classic White Truck Group and Annual Gathering of Classic Autocar Group will be held in conjunction with the 14th Annual Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion
https://www.ohvintrkreu.com/
https://www.facebook.com/OhioVintageTruckReunion/
330-682-1707
wep515@gmail.com
Photos