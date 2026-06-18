When

Fri., June 26, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Sat., June 27, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Ashland County Fairgrounds

2042 Claremont Ave

Ashland, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

14th Annual Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion

June 26-27

Ashland County Fairgrounds
2042 Claremont Ave, Ashland, OH, Ohio 44805

Join us for our 14th Annual antique truck show! From pick ups to Class 8s and everything in between, trucks of all makes and sizes are welcome! Bring your friends and family. Onsite food and camping. No truck registration fees… Again we will be taking donations of nonperishable food items, as well as monetary donations to benefit the Ashland County Food Bank and the Shriner’s Hospitals For Children Transportation fund! The 28th Annual White Bash of the Classic White Truck Group and Annual Gathering of Classic Autocar Group will be held in conjunction with the 14th Annual Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion

https://www.ohvintrkreu.com/

https://www.facebook.com/OhioVintageTruckReunion/

330-682-1707

wep515@gmail.com

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