When

Mon., May 27, 2019 at 10:00am

Until

Mon., May 27, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Canfield Green Broad and Main Streets Canfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

The 98th Annual Canfield Memorial Day Services will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Gazebo on the Canfield Village Green.

The featured speaker for the ceremony on the green will be Colonel Joe Janik, US Air Force Reserve.

Following the ceremony on the green, there will be a procession to the Canfield East Cemetery where a second brief ceremony will honor deceased Canfield veterans.

Participants will then return to the Canfield War Vets Museum where a final ceremony will be held to honor the following individuals whose names have been added to the Wall of Honor:

Vernon Hood (WWII)

John T. Whitehouse, Sr. (WWII)

Charles M. Teenier, Sr. (Vietnam)

Anthony Torella (Vietnam)

Those attending the ceremonies are encouraged to bring a single, non-perishable food item which will be collected and donated to area veterans in need by the Zion Lutheran Church Veterans Food Bank. Drop off points will be located near the gazebo, in front of the Canfield Township Hall, 21 South Broad Street on the East side of the green and the War Vets Museum.

Also, non-serviceable American flags can be dropped off at the collection box on the porch of the War Vets Museum throughout the year.

(In the event of inclement weather, the Ceremony on the Green portion of the services will be held in the Canfield High School auditorium.)

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Post Commander Mike Kubitza at 330.727.8486 or mikekubitzaamlegionpost177@gmail.com; or Post Vice Commander Chuck Coleman at 330.727.5609 or ccoleman@zoominternet.net.