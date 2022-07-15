When

Sat., August 27, 2022 at 8:00am

Until

Sat., August 27, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Great Lakes Science Center Cleveland Ohio 601 Erieside Avenue Cleveland, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

The annual Walk to Cure Arthritis is in Cleveland, Ohio and returns live and in person to the beautiful North Coast Harbor downtown Cleveland Saturday, August 27,2022 ! Step off begins and ends at the Great Lakes Science Center.

Register at 8am and join us for a day of family fun for a great cause – conquering arthritis, the nation’s leading cause of disability.

There is no registration fee to sign up and all ages encouraged, dogs and strollers welcome.

The Cleveland Chapter for the Arthritis Foundation covers several counties in NE Ohio from Ashtabula County Columbiana County From Mahoning and Trumbull Counties to Medina and Wayne County and many in between

Whether you’re an arthritis warrior, a caregiver or just someone who wants to make a difference, who inspires you? Rock the Walk for them. Participate in the 2022 Walk to Cure Arthritis event. Or, if you prefer, move some other way. Every move counts. And every donation matters.

When your done enjoy the beauty of North Coast Harbor downtown Cleveland

For More Info Call Deb Andio 330-565-0040