When

Sat., August 29, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Mon., September 07, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Great Trail Festival Grounds 6331 Canton Road, State Route 43 Malvern, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

45th Annual Great Trail Festival features frontier fun, arts and crafts

MALVERN, Ohio — The 45th annual Great Trail Festival will take place Aug. 29 and 30 and Sept. 5, 6 and 7 at the Great Trail Festival Grounds, 6331 Canton Road, State Route 43, in Malvern, Ohio.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both weekends. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for youth ages 12 to 18 and free for children under 12. There are acres of free parking. Bus tours are welcome and group rates are available. No pets are permitted.

The festival is a French and Indian-era re-creation held near the historic Great Indian Trail and will feature two full weekends of old-time entertainment and activities.

Selected artisans will offer crafts of distinction, including fine leatherwork, handwrought pottery, fragrant herbals and florals and primitive folk art. Visitors can see demonstrations of spinning, weaving, quilting and basketry, as well as old-fashioned soap making, woodworking, wood carving, instrument making, flint knapping, silversmithing and blacksmithing.

Music will include traditional and Appalachian musicians, Scottish pipers, show fiddlers, clog dancing and folk music for all ages.

Buckskinners, fur trappers and blanket traders will display and sell items needed for frontier life. Open campfires, teepee lodges, cannon firing and tomahawk throwing will be among the activities. The State of Ohio Tomahawk Throwing Championship will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 7.

Food offerings will include ham and bean soup with johnnycake, buffalo burgers, Indian fry bread, hot apple dumplings, funnel cakes, copper kettle popcorn, roasted almonds, homemade nut rolls and pumpkin rolls, ice cream and more. The site also features the first re-establishment of native American buffalo in Carroll County since the animals disappeared from Ohio in the late 18th century.

For more information, contact Angela Kulfan at 313-614-9050.