When

Fri., September 11, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Fri., September 11, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Tam’ O Shanter Park 5055 Hills and Dales Road NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Age friendly field day in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — The Stark County Age Friendly Coordinating Council will host a free event for older adults and families called the Stark Age Friendly Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Tam’ O Shanter Park, 5055 Hills and Dales Road NW, with lunch at noon.

Activities are focused on older adults and promote healthy aging and community building, though all ages are welcome to attend this free event.

Stark Parks will provide activities including archery, birdwatching, woodcarving, wildlife viewing and a welcome by Commissioner Richard Regula, followed by a moment of silence honoring first responders. Field day admission is free. Meals for 150 will be provided by Vantage Aging; more information can be found on the Age Friendly Stark County Facebook Page at https://tinyurl.com/5byzhufs.

The Stark County Age Friendly Coordinating Council is composed of local businesses and organizations in Stark County with the goal of making Stark County an Age Friendly County where older adults can live and thrive.

For more information, visit facebook.com/share/196Lho5dBy/ or email bmacdonald@dhad.org.