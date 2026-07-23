When

Wed., July 29, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Wed., July 29, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

Venango Township Building 22506 Cemetery Road Venango, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn about ASA in northwestern Pa.

VENANGO, Pa. — Are you interested in securing the future of your farmland? Would you like to see Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry protected for future generations? Do you own at least 10 acres of viable farmland?

Join the Crawford County Conservation District for a public program on the Agricultural Security Area Law on July 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Venango Township Building, 22506 Cemetery Road.

There will be a brief presentation on the program, followed by a questions and answer session, and snacks will be provided. The general public is welcome.

If you are interested in learning more about or participating in the Agricultural Security Area Program, please attend the July 29th meeting or RSVPs are requested by calling the conservation district at 814-763-5269.