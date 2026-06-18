When

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Fort Laurens, Ohio’s only Revolutionary War fort 11067 Fort Laurens Rd NW Bolivar, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Tomb of the Unknown Patriot to be rededicated

BOLIVAR, Ohio — The Ohio History Connection and Zoar Community Association are planning to rededicate the Tomb of the Unknown Patriot of the American Revolution June 27 at Fort Laurens, Ohio’s only Revolutionary War fort.

The Tomb commemorates the unknown soldier and 22 other American soldiers buried at Fort Laurens during its period of operation from 1778 to 1779.

This rededication is part of an Ohio History Connection renovation project through 2028 for Fort Laurens that includes a new monument, masonry repairs and landscaping enhancements for the Tomb; a renovation and upgrade of the site’s museum; partial reconstruction of the fort’s stockade wall and a multiyear public archaeology program.

“Fort Laurens is the site of Ohio’s only Revolutionary War fort, and it honors American soldiers buried there through the Tomb of the Unknown Patriot of the American Revolution,” said Megan Wood, Executive Director and CEO of the Ohio History Connection. “Ohio did not become a state until 1803, so we have few preserved ties to the American Revolution and the founding of our country. That’s why a reimagined Fort Laurens is such a transformative project that will benefit generations of Ohioans to come.”

The Zoar Community Association manages day-to-day operations at Fort Laurens on behalf of the Ohio History Connection.

The rededication will begin at 1 p.m. on June 27 at Fort Laurens, 11067 Fort Laurens Road NW in Bolivar.

The program will include a wreath-laying ceremony, and representatives of the Friends of Fort Laurens, the Ohio National Guard, the Sons of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the American Revolution, elected officials and the community are expected to attend. The event is open to the public, and directed off-site parking will be available.