Wed., July 08, 2026 at 9:00am
Fri., July 10, 2026 at 3:00pm
Center Brook Manor
8745 Painesville Warren State Road
North Bloomfield, OH
Trumbull County to host ‘Archaeology Summer Camp’ in North Bloomfield
NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio — Trumbull County Historical Society will host its Archaeology Summer Camp from July 8-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Center Brook Manor, 8745 Painesville Warren State Road, North Bloomfield. Campers ages 8 to 14 will work alongside real archaeologists to identify artifacts, use excavation tools and analyze clues left behind by people who lived at a verified Underground Railroad site in Trumbull County. Daily lunch and snacks will be included. The cost to attend is $80 per camper. To buy tickets or for more information, visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/archaeology-summer-camp.
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