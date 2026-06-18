When

Wed., July 08, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Fri., July 10, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Center Brook Manor

8745 Painesville Warren State Road

North Bloomfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Trumbull County to host ‘Archaeology Summer Camp’ in North Bloomfield

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio — Trumbull County Historical Society will host its Archaeology Summer Camp from July 8-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Center Brook Manor, 8745 Painesville Warren State Road, North Bloomfield. Campers ages 8 to 14 will work alongside real archaeologists to identify artifacts, use excavation tools and analyze clues left behind by people who lived at a verified Underground Railroad site in Trumbull County. Daily lunch and snacks will be included. The cost to attend is $80 per camper. To buy tickets or for more information, visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/archaeology-summer-camp.

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