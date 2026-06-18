When

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Piney Tract State Game Lands 330 Address: T841 Sligo, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn about birds on Audubon Society hike

SLIGO, Pa. — Join the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania on June 27 from 8 a.m. to noon for a summer morning exploring one of western Pennsylvania’s best sites for grassland birds.

The rolling fields and reclaimed strip mines of Piney Tract State Game Lands 330, in Clarion County, are alive in June with the songs of meadowlarks, bobolinks, grasshopper sparrows and other open-country specialists. Hikers can look and listen for these charismatic breeders while discussing how grassland habitat restoration supports their nesting success and long-term survival.

This walk complements the society’s online program on grassland birds and their habitats on June 17. Email Nick Stahlman at nstahlman@aswp.org for more information. The cost is $10 members and $20 non-members.

For more informaiton, visit aswp.org.