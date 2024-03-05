Sat., October 19, 2024 at 10:00am
Sun., October 20, 2024 at 12:00am
Richland County Fairgrounds
750 N. Home Road
Mansfield, OH
Local fiber producers, craftsmen, and artists, will be brought together to sell their fiber related wares and handmade items at this two day event. Watch skilled artisans demonstrate their skills, and educate the visiting public about natural fibers and their importance to our community and culture. See lots of talent all under one roof, stock up on fiber related materials for your own projects, learn a new craft, and do some Christmas shopping! Visit with various types of Fiber Animals that will be on display throughout the weekend.
Featuring:
Raw Natural Fibers from Plants and Animals
Hand Spun, Mill Spun, Hand-Dyed Yarn
Unique Finished Fiber Items
Spinning Supplies
Weaving Supplies
Crochet and Knitting Supplies
Rug Hooking Supplies
Felting Supplies
Dyes and Kits
One-of-a Kind Fiber Art Fiber Equipment
Fiber Animals
Demonstrations
Raffle
Food
Coffee Truck
Free Admission and Free Parking