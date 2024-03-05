When

Sat., October 19, 2024 at 10:00am

Until

Sun., October 20, 2024 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Richland County Fairgrounds 750 N. Home Road Mansfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Local fiber producers, craftsmen, and artists, will be brought together to sell their fiber related wares and handmade items at this two day event. Watch skilled artisans demonstrate their skills, and educate the visiting public about natural fibers and their importance to our community and culture. See lots of talent all under one roof, stock up on fiber related materials for your own projects, learn a new craft, and do some Christmas shopping! Visit with various types of Fiber Animals that will be on display throughout the weekend.

Featuring:

Raw Natural Fibers from Plants and Animals

Hand Spun, Mill Spun, Hand-Dyed Yarn

Unique Finished Fiber Items

Spinning Supplies

Weaving Supplies

Crochet and Knitting Supplies

Rug Hooking Supplies

Felting Supplies

Dyes and Kits

One-of-a Kind Fiber Art Fiber Equipment

Fiber Animals

Demonstrations

Raffle

Food

Coffee Truck

Free Admission and Free Parking