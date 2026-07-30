Beaver Creek: Carolyn’s Nature Craft – Seashell Wind Chimes
Sun., August 16, 2026 at 1:00pm
Sun., August 16, 2026 at 4:30pm
Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center
12884 Echo Dell Road
East Liverpool, OH
Beaver Creek posts August events
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, 12884 Echo Dell Road, for a workshop or outdoor program or come visit the Wildlife Education Center this August. There is something for all ages and interests.
Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information or follow them on Facebook.
Carolyn’s Nature Craft – Seashell Wind Chimes. Join wildlife center volunteers Aug. 16 from 1-4:30 p.m. under the pavilion and create your very own seashell windchime. Supplies provided for the first 25 participants.
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