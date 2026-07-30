Farm and Dairy Weekly Rundown: Episode 68 (7-30-26)

Welcome to episode 68 of Farm and Dairy’s virtual newsletter, the Weekly Rundown, where Editor Rachel Wagoner and Reporter Liz Partsch discuss the top stories from this week’s issue in our newsroom.

Episode 68

In episode 68, Rachel and Liz break down the headlines from the July 30 edition, including:

• Agricultural Center at Ohio Expo Center is a centerpiece of the long-range Expo 2050 vision

• Ohio EPA scraps rule to permit data center discharge into waterways

Choose how you listen

The Weekly Rundown is streaming on both YouTube and Spotify, so you can catch the latest stories your way.

• Want the full newsroom vibe? Watch Rachel and Liz on YouTube.

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Read the full stories here or swing by your local newsstand to grab a copy of this week’s Farm and Dairy.

Past episodes: If you missed any of our past episodes, find them here.

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Thanks for listening — we’ll be back next week with more stories from the field!