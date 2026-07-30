When

Sat., August 08, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sat., August 08, 2026 at 12:30pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Road East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beaver Creek posts August events

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, 12884 Echo Dell Road, for a workshop or outdoor program or come visit the Wildlife Education Center this August. There is something for all ages and interests.

Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information or follow them on Facebook.

Amazing Hellbenders! Join some experts in the classroom at the Wildlife Center Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and learn about North America’s largest salamander, the Eastern Hellbender. You will see two short videos that highlight information about this amazing amphibian. After the videos there will be a discussion panel so you can learn how to help the Hellbender survive.